'My kids don’t feel safe': Family of student allegedly duct taped by teacher at Alpine Public School speaks out

A Kitchener mother said one of her children is involved in an incident that police are investigating at Alpine Public School in Kitchener.

“I don’t feel safe and my kids don’t feel safe,” the mother of two, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “I’m scared to even send my kids to school. I don’t want them to go to school anymore.”

The allegations involve a teacher disciplining students in class at Alpine Public School in Kitchener.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Regional Police Service said it is still early in the investigation, but confirmed they have launched a criminal investigation into “allegations of two children being involved.”

“I am stressed and I’m traumatized to be honest with you,” said the mother.

According to the mother, she was first informed about the allegations last Thursday when she said the principal called her.

“From us since Thursday I heard the phone call. I still haven’t slept,” she said.

Her son says his teacher used duct tape as a punishment on him, most recently last week.

“It made me feel sad and I didn’t want to go to school,” said her son.

He claims the incident last week wasn’t the first time.

“She taped me three times. The first time she taped me my legs. The second time she taped me on my arms. And the last time she taped me on my mouth. Under my mask,” said the child.

The mother said she didn’t know about the incident until the school called.

“I thought my mom was going to get mad,” the child said when asked why he didn’t tell his mother sooner.

CTV News spoke to another family on Monday who claimed to also be involved. That parent did not want to be interviewed on camera but said in an email that his child was duct taped to a desk by his teacher.

Both parents say they and their children have been questioned by police.

The mother CTV News spoke with on Tuesday said she is considering switching schools.

“Or maybe transfer them online to do the virtual school at home. They are more safe in the house. I know the kids will be safe. They won’t be duct taped,” the mother said.

Officials with the Waterloo Region District School Board issued a statement on Monday, Oct. 25, saying in part “confidentiality prevents us from discussing the particulars of this situation, but we are aware of the issue and have taken all necessary steps.”

CTV News reached out to the school board again on Tuesday for comment on the allegations from the second family and to find out whether the teacher at the centre of this is still in the classroom.

A spokesperson did not answer those questions but said the board has an investigation procedure when there is a criminal allegation, and that its investigation is ongoing.