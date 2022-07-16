‘My knees felt weak’: Saskatoon woman wins $161K on poker ticket

Margaret Bell said she was busy looking at scratch tickets when she realized she won $161,000 on her Poker Lotto ticket.

“Everyone was watching that it was a $161,000 win!” she said. “My knees felt weak. My brain went completely blank and I didn’t even end up buying the scratch tickets that I originally wanted.”

Bell said she doesn’t know how she will spend the money yet, but is happy to have some extra cash.

“It’s kind of a relief, you know. You don’t have to worry as much about things,” she added.

Bell bought her ticket at the Lawson Heights Mall lottery kiosk on June 30.