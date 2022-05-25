'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims

Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.

At a nearby municipal centre, parents and other family members anxiously awaited word for hours about their loved ones. Some parents used social media to share images of their children in hopes of finding information. Now, their pictures and stories are being circulated in tribute to the victims’ lives and families.

Investigators are still officially identifying victims, relying on relatives to provide DNA swabs, according to CNN. As of Wednesday morning, at least three families said they received devastating news.

The shooting’s primary suspect was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who authorities said was shot and killed by law enforcement.

AMERIE JO GARZA

Angel Garza scrambled to find his 10-year-old daughter, Amerie Jo for seven hours before he eventually took to Facebook to plead for help to find her.

“I don’t ask for much or hardly even post on here but please It’s been seven hours and I still haven’t heard anything on my love,” Garza wrote. “Please help me find my daughter.”

On Wednesday morning, Garza said Amerie had been identified as a victim.

“My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family,” he wrote.

“Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

EVA MIRELES

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary school, has been identified by local media as another of the shooting victims.

Mireles’ was an educator for 17 years, and enjoyed running, hiking, biking and being with her family, according to her profile on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s website.

She was married to a Uvalde CISD police officer and had one daughter.

“My beautiful niece did not survive this coward’s actions… Pray for the family especially my nephew, Ruben his only daughter Addy and my sister Cynthia and all of Eva’s family,” her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado wrote on Facebook.

UZIYAH GARCIA

Uziyah Garcia was an 8-year-old student at the elementary school, according to The Associated Press. His grandfather, Manny Renfro, confirmed his identity.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro told AP. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grand kid.”

ELLIE GARCIA

Jennifer Lugo and Steven Garcia, 10-year-old Ellie Garcia's parents, uploaded photos and messages about their daughter on social media in hopes of locating her. Lugo asked for the public’s help through a photo she posted of Ellie on Facebook, which she said was taken on the day of the shooting.

Garcia confirmed later in the day that Ellie had been killed in the mass shooting.

“All I ask is why….Why my Ellie Gee? What did she ever do to anyone?” he wrote.

“Mom and Dad love you sooo much…”

With notes from Associated Press, Storyful and CNN