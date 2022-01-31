'My mom has always helped me out': B.C. lottery winner says his mother will get a new car

A man who won a million dollars in a draw last summer but didn't find out until six months later says his first purchase will be a car for his mother.

Eric West, a resident of Mackenzie, B.C., won a $1-million prize in the June 22 Lotto Max draw, but he didn't actually know he'd won until Christmas Eve.

And even then, he didn't realize how much he won at first. He told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he thought his ticket was worth about $1,000, but it was his mother who told him to go scan it at a store.

He'd been visiting her at the time, so she was the first to know.

"I was so surprised that it was actually $1 million," he told BCLC, which published his comments in a news release last week.

"My mom has always helped me out so the first thing I want to do is buy her a new car," he said.

As for what he'll do with the rest of the cash, West didn't say.

Another B.C. resident claimed an even larger prize in the June 22 draw. A man who lives in Kamloops scored half of the $70-million jackpot.

The odds of winning the top prize in a Lotto Max draw are in an estimated one in 33,294,800. The chances of winning the Maxmillions prize, like West did, are the same.