'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway

A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.

Sheldon Werboski has owned his blue 1970 Chevelle SS for three years. He had the car parked inside his 28-foot trailer on the driveway of his Bridgewood Drive home when he left for work around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Later in the morning, Werboski said his wife called him at work asking if he had taken the trailer with him, as the driveway now sat empty.

"I said, 'What, are you joking?' and she's like, 'No, it's not here,'" Werboski told CTV News Winnipeg. "My stomach just dropped. I've kind of been sick to my stomach all day."

He said surveillance video from his home shows the theft happened at around 5:30 a.m., shortly after he left for work.

The video, which has been shared on Facebook, shows a white van drive up and stop in front of his house. The driver of the van gets out and appears to hook up the trailer to the van before taking off with it.

Werboski said he doesn't think the thieves knew what was inside the trailer when they stole it.

"I think it may have just been random, maybe trying to steal a trailer for tools or something and not realizing what was in it," he said.

He describes the trailer as a 28-foot enclosed car trailer with licence plate 756 AC. His car is a blue Chevelle SS with black racing stripes, with a Manitoba licence plate "ECT 396."

He said the theft has been reported to police.

Winnipeg police confirmed they are aware of the theft and are in the early stages of the investigation. Police told CTV News the incident has been forwarded to the property unit.

If anyone sees the stolen trailer being driven around, they are asked to call 911. If the trailer or car is found abandoned, police say people can call the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.

Pictures of the car and trailer, along with the surveillance video, have been shared on Facebook. Werboski said he hopes somebody will see something.

"My wife and I are just out right now trying to comb the area to just see if we can maybe spot this thing somewhere. Hopefully, it got dumped off somewhere."

UPDATE - The 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.

