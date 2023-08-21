'My way of giving back': North Central Family Centre helping provide school supplies to those in need

To help families in need – the North Central Family Centre is collecting school supplies just a few weeks before school begins.

"We've gone and asked the community for the last month or so to help us raise enough funds or buy enough school supplies,” said MJ Deans-Beynham, the director of development at the North Central Family Centre.

“430 backpacks is what we're looking to fill with school supplies.”

Volunteers are also helping with organizing and gathering donations.

"The centre helps my family and me so much, so it's my way of giving back for the help,” volunteer Katherine Clubb told CTV News.

With the support from the community and sponsors – Deans-Beynham said they achieved their goal.

Organizers at the centre are also planning to hold their annual back-to-school event on Aug. 23.

"The big event for the community will have a barbecue, face painting, the police car shows up,” Deans-Beynham explained.

"We [will] come and help fill backpacks for the giveaway, and I will be here on Wednesday … to support for the centre," Clubb added.

Daycare owner Amanda McCall also filled 425 brand-new backpacks to support kids in need.

"It's truly heartwarming to see people come together for children,” she said.

“The other night I was in the basement filling all those backpacks and I actually had a moment when I thought, ‘Wow people actually do care.’"