'My whole house shook,' police investigating after pickup truck crashes into a north-end duplex

An investigation is underway after a pickup truck crashed into a duplex and a hydro pole on a busy street in the city's north end.

According to Barrie police, officers were called to the home on Cundles Road just before 4:30 Friday afternoon.

David Carr, who lives in the neighbouring unit, was in the home when the truck struck the duplex. He described the crash as sounding like two dump trucks colliding.

"I heard the screech, I heard the smash, then I heard another screech, and then my whole house shook," says Carr. "and of course I ran outside then I go outside, and this is what I got to see."

There's no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police say a structural engineer will be required to assess any damage to the home. Alectra Utilities has also been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.