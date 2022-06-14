'My wife was probably the biggest reason why I'm here': Pats' Paddock recalls bout with COVID-19

John Paddock missed the Regina Pats final month of the regular season due to COVID-19.

After being diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2020, Paddock underwent chemotherapy treatments every couple of months, meaning his immunity system was low.

Contracting the virus was another set back to his recovery that put him in the hospital for over a span of 5-weeks.

“I was very sick. It ended up being COVID-19 pneumonia,” said Paddock. “My lungs were affected greatly and it took everything out of me because you have nothing to fight on.”

His time in the hospital was not spent alone. Paddock’s wife was with him every step of the way.

“My wife was probably the biggest reason why I'm here,” said Paddock. “She was there to do different things for me and helped me even in the hospital and, you know, bring up food and you know, be a real support.”

The Pats organization has been supportive of the head coach and general manager throughout the entire process.

“We've stood behind John 100 per cent, we knew he was battling there for a while but, like a good farm boy from Oak River, he doesn't really take much time off,” said Gordon Pritchard, CEO of Queen City Sports.

Pritchard was not lying, as Paddock did what he could to support his team.

“I watched every game despite being really sick, watched every game. I talked to Brad( Herauf) definitely every game day. Probably twice,” said Paddock.

That attitude from Paddock is nothing new for the Pats.

“I think it just speaks to his character and his dedication. Although he wasn't physically there, he was present game days and practices,” said Pritchard.

Paddock said the strides he has made recently are a positive sign his body has recovered from COVID-19.

“Strides I have made in the last six or eight weeks, they're not always quick enough for me, but they've actually been pretty quick,” said Paddock.

For now, Paddock plans to keep it business as usual with the upcoming CHL European draft, before taking time off with his family and seeing his grand children at the cottage in Clear Lake, Man.