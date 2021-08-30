My Y is Resilient Campaign gets big boost from Vale

Almost a year ago, the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario launched its My Y is Resilient Campaign, after losing $7 million because of the pandemic.

Vale has stepped up with a big donation to help the YMCA reach its goal of raising $1 million in Sudbury and in North Bay.

"Just like most charities, during COVID we lost a lot of money," said Helen Francis, YMCA president and CEO.

"We have a social enterprise model here that relies on our membership funds to support our programs and services."

Youth at day camp on Monday at the Y were shooting hoops with Vale executives to celebrate the mining giant's $200,000 donation to help the organization survive the huge financial impacts of the pandemic.

"For us -- and the callout I would have to all other industries and businesses in town -- is to go and support and actively get behind institutions like the YMCA," said Dino Otranto, the chief operating officer of North Atlantic Operations for Vale. "And get the funding into where it's required to get the people back into the facilities -- particularity post-pandemic."

Vale officials said their focus on fostering health and wellness at the Y is also fundamental to the company.

"The wellness and health of our employees is a No. 1 priority for us as an organization, so then again to support the youth here that you see behind us carries those values into employment when they come into our sector, for instance," said Otranto.

Officials at the Y said right now the return to normal programming is going slow, but registrations for fall programs start next week and hours are being extended.

"We obviously still have capacity restrictions as necessary but we are hopeful as more and more people get vaccinated that we will start to see an increase in return to these facilities," said Francis.

The $200,000 donation from Vale will stay in Sudbury and YMCA officials confirm it will be spent on needed upgrades on the 21-year-old building, including a new wooden floor in the gym.