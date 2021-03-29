Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

WINNIPEG - The province of Manitoba said it terminated a funding agreement with an organization providing services to more than 100 adults living with intellectual disabilities in Winnipeg, after a 2020 review found "significant issues related to the organization’s governance and finances."
Three children credit the fire prevention programs that the Glace Bay Fire Department does in the school systems for their level-headed reaction to a fire in their family home. All three kids got out safely -- with all the family pets -- and firefighters responded in time to keep the home from being destroyed.