Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country's senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained. McDavid, Draisaitl combine for 11 points in Oilers 8-5 win over the Senators Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for 11 points in an 8-5 Edmonton Oilers victory over the Ottawa Senators Sunday night. Roberta Place Long-Term Care targeted by two lawsuits Barrie's Roberta Place Long-Term Care home is the subject of two separate lawsuits alleging gross negligence in a devastating outbreak of COVID-19 'It's about community spirit': Friends build curling rink at Alberta lake A pair of friends at Pigeon Lake wanted to help the local seniors get out and have fun this winter, so they built a curling rink right on the lake.