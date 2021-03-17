Protesters against the military takeover in Myanmar were not relenting Wednesday as the deadly crackdown on peaceful demonstrations took an increasing toll. BMW ramping up move into electric cars Order of compliance issued to Newmarket, Ont. long-term care home due to 'inadequate staffing' amid outbreak A long-term care home in Newmarket, Ont. has been issued an order of compliance by the region’s medical officer of health due to “inadequate staffing” and poor infection control practices during a COVID-19 outbreak. 70 cases of COVID-19 linked to outbreak at Toronto South jail, about half are variants Toronto Public Health says more than half of the 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at the Toronto South Detention Centre have screened positive for a variant of concern.