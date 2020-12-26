There one day, and gone the next, as with all of the best things, a gingerbread monolith that popped up in a San Francisco park on Christmas Day had a short life, collapsing on Saturday after bringing joy to the surrounding area.

Speculation has run rampant on social media after the gingerbread creation, similar to the metal monolith spotted in Utah, was found on a hilltop.

The nearly seven-foot-tall structure appeared in Corona Heights Park in the Castro neighbourhood of the city on Friday morning, according to local reports, with people flocking to the confection for photos.

Local media asked the parks director if they would be taking down the modern art marvel, who quipped that it “looked like a great spot to get baked,” and would “leave it up until the cookie crumbles.”

A tower seemingly made of nothing but gingerbread glued together with icing couldn’t stay up forever, but it made it through Christmas.

In November, a helicopter crew discovered a mysterious monolith in the middle of rural Utah. Similar iterations have since appeared in Romania and the United Kingdom, among others.

Whether a spoof on the mysterious metal monoliths appearing around the world, or just a harmless Christmas prank, the gingerbread tower provided a little bit of fun for the holidays.

There was also a rainbow �� pic.twitter.com/i7GHHGGhQM

In the perfect act of SF 2020 defiance, there is an expertly-iced gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights. Miracle? pic.twitter.com/Ik7LKf82MM

the gingerbread monolith is real. so real that i even watched someone lick it, and then i proceeded to say a prayer for them. on that note, merry monolith! pic.twitter.com/ceyGDbKPVB