Mystery pills recovered at Colwood beach
City of Colwood workers had the unusual task of cleaning up pills that were scattered at the popular Lagoon Beach on Monday.
The city was first notified of the pills around 7 a.m., according to Sandra Russell, manager of communications and engagement for the City of Colwood.
"So this morning one of our residents reported quite a large amount of pills down on the lagoon beach," she said.
The pills were just beyond the lagoon washroom, according to Russell.
"Our parks team was able to go down and clean up all the visible evidence of the pills," she said.
The city says it's not clear what the pills are, or where they may have came from.
Russell says the city has contacted the West Shore Health Unit for advice on how to safely dispose of the pills, and to ask for help in identifying what the pills may have been.
"It's hard to know where they came from, likely a passing ship," she said.
Visitors of the beach are asked to be cautious, especially with children and pets, in case some pills are still in the area.
-
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline?#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline? Here's the answer:
-
Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas stationHalifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summitPrime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessionsWaterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the worldThe fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect TuesdayRainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstormsA wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms
-
OPP record checks moving onlineOntario Provincial Police say they are moving record checks online next week.
-
London police looking for stolen truck with dog insideLondon police are looking for a stolen vehicle and the dog that was inside.