Mystery surrounds why and how a man fell seven stories from a Sarnia apartment building

A resident of nine-storey apartment building in Sarnia said he remains “traumatized” three days after a man fell from a seventh floor balcony.

On Friday, Sarnia police confirmed the fall. However, they still do not know if the drop caused the man’s death or how he went over a balcony.

A spokesperson added officers have not ruled out multiple scenarios.

Criminal investigators have been inside the building since Tuesday morning.

The resident who witnessed the aftermath of the fall declined to speak further with CTV News. But he asked another tenant, Dave, to share his story.

“He was sitting there on the bench having a cigarette. He heard ‘thump’ and turned around and there was a dead body there,” Dave explained.

Moments later there was a large police response.

“I come out and heard all these sirens, and come home, and all you seen was cop cars galore around here,” said Dave.

Sarnia police are appealing for the public to shed light on the case.

The plea comes as police confirm they have executed a search warrant inside the apartment building.

Some residents suggest police have been “in and out” of a seventh floor unit.

Seventh floor resident Juan Salzar says he has been doing his best to stay “out of it, yet he remains disturbed by the death and a general rise in police activity at the address.

Many visits, he says are drug related.

“A lot of people scared in the building all the time. Police are coming all the time. I don’t know what exactly the problem is, in the building,” he said.