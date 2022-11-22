Mystical Lights Drive-Thru returns to Oro-Medonte
Fifty thousand lights have been placed throughout Oro World's Fairgrounds, to create a mystical winter wonderland.
In its first year, with many lockdown restrictions, more than 10,000 visitors drove thru the Mystical Lights Drive-Thru during December 2021.
Santa will be there each night until Christmas Eve, and visitors are invited to take a selfie, and there will be free hot chocolate. All new this year is Frosty's Telus Tunnel.
Visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food or pet food item.
The Mystical Lights Drive-Thru opens Thursday, Dec. 1 and runs between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday night, and the entire week leading up to Christmas.
The drive-thru will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and re-open Boxing Day until New Year's Eve.
Brought to you by the Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, tickets are just $15 a car and are available online or www.oromedontecc.com paid by cash at the gate.
Local businesses are invited to be part of the event by placing a display inside the fairgrounds to wish everyone Happy Holidays. Contact info@oromedontecc.com
