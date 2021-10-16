Mythic art from around the world on display at Edmonton festival
Back for its ninth iteration, the Thousand Faces Festival is thrilling audiences this weekend.
The festival celebrating Edmonton’s cultural diversity through performances inspired by mythologies from different parts of the world, welcomes people to attend in-person or online through a livestream on Friday and Saturday.
Some of the performances include puppetry, poetry, Chinese storytelling, lion dancing, harp and percussion, South Asian classical dance, and Flamenco.
The event takes place at the Alberta Avenue Community Centre, and those attending in-person performances will need proof of full vaccination and masks to be worn.
Mark Henderson, artistic director for the festival, described the event as a multicultural festival displaying mythical art.
“All kinds of art that is based on the stories that are at the root of our cultures,” he said.
“If you were to come, (the festival) is done like the entertainment that royalty would have in the ancient days.”
Seats can be reserved online by giving a donation to help the festival create future programming.
