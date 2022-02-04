MZO application withdrawn in Wilmot Township

An application for a controversial Minister's Zoning Order in Wilmot Township has been withdrawn.

In a Friday news release, the township said they received notification from Cachet Developments Inc. that they are withdrawing their MZO application for their property between Baden and New Hamburg.

Media Release - Cachet Developments Inc. withdraws their MZO Request. For full details visit https://t.co/ohCMXyNCE2 pic.twitter.com/f04Giqu7Fj

A special meeting scheduled for Feb. 14 to learn more about the proposal has been cancelled.

Wilmot Township says Cachet will continue to pursue development plans with input from the community as part of a Municipal Comprehensive Review.

The MZO was presented in early January to council in hopes of building 1,200-1,500 homes on a 106-acre plot between Baden and New Hamburg.

The proposal was met with pushback by Wilmot Township residents as well as grassroots organizations who have fought several MZOs in the surrounding area.

An MZO is a planning tool used by the province to bypass local planning procedures, typically used in an urgent or emergency situation.

Over the last three years, brought on in part because of the pandemic, the MZO’s scope has expanded to include economic recovery, the creation of long-term care spaces, and an increase to the housing supply.