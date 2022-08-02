N.B. Aboriginal council says benefits should not hinge on status or reservation living

New Brunswick's Aboriginal Peoples Council wants equal access to health care for all Indigenous peoples in the province.

Council Chief Barry LaBillois says off-reserve and non-status peoples should have the same benefits as those living on-reserve and with status alike.

"It's not fair they're getting everything paid for and we're getting nothing,” said LaBillois. “Especially after the Daniels decision, we're supposed to be created equal, yet nothing has been done.”

The council advocates for non-status and off-reserve Indigenous peoples.

People on reserve, or with status, are provided non-insured health services at no cost.

"Your drugs, your health care and everything else – it's all being paid for,” LaBillois said.

Ian Peach, the executive director of The New Brunswick Aboriginal Peoples Council, says it is discrimination.

"We know of one member who needs long-term care, the woman has unfortunately suffered a stroke,” Peach said. “She is paying a per-diem to be in hospital… this is not a woman with deep pockets. Had she been status resident on-reserve the federal or band would have covered that per-diem, but it's not.”

There are more than 28,260 non-status Indigenous people in New Brunswick according to the census.

"It's difficult, to try and talk to them and explain that you're not lesser than,” LaBillois said. “That we are trying to do something, we are trying to do something, give us a bit more time, but time is running out as far as they're concerned.”

For now, The New Brunswick Aboriginal Peoples Council says they'll help who they can when they can.