N.B. active COVID-19 case count rises, 108 new cases Sunday

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 82 recoveries, with the total number of active infections rising to 1,258.

Health officials say since Friday, no new Omicron variant cases have been discovered. To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 30 cases of the variant.

A total of 43 people are in hospital, 13 of whom are being treated in intensive care – seven are on a ventilator. The province says no one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized, and 26 of the 43 are over the age of 60.

Six of the 43 people were initially in hospital for other reasons and contracted the virus due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi. Most are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms.

The breakdown of new cases are:

• Moncton region (Zone 1): 23 new cases

• Saint John region (Zone 2): 40 new cases

• Fredericton region (Zone 3): 24 new cases

• Edmundston region (Zone 4): eight new cases

• Campbellton region (Zone 5): one new cases

• Bathurst region (Zone 6): one new cases

• Miramichi region (Zone 7): 11 new cases

Age and origin of new cases, as well as additional information, is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 89.4 per cent have received their first dose and 13.3 per cent have received a booster dose.

Additional booster dose clinics are available through regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and participating pharmacies.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose is also available online.

INTERIM MEASURES TAKE EFFECT

Interim measures are in effect across New Brunswick to try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Those measures include:

• Limiting household contacts to a maximum of a steady 20.

• Dining in restaurants is still permitted but two metres must be maintained between tables and proof of vaccination is still required.

• Entertainment centres, including movie theatres, professional sporting venues, casinos, etc., will be operating at 50 per cent capacity with distancing of two metres.

More information on the new measures is available online.

LEVEL I PHASE OF COVID-19 WINTER PLAN

All of New Brunswick is currently in the Level 1 phase of the Winter Plan to manage COVID-19.

More information on the plan is available online.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.