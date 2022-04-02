N.B. adjusts vaccination policy for provincial government employees in vulnerable sectors
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Nick Moore
New Brunswick’s COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees in vulnerable sectors has been revised and will be effective April 11.
The revision includes:
- Employees working in vulnerable sectors (such as healthcare) who are not fully vaccinated can return to work following measures mitigated by employers based on public health guidance, until fully vaccinated.
- “Full vaccination” will be defined as to up-to-date vaccination requirements distinguished by an employer in vulnerable sectors.
- Employees in vulnerable sectors who have received fewer than three doses are required to follow measures set out by the employer until they are fully vaccinated.
- On April 11, leave without pay for unvaccinated employees will end and employees are expected to return to work the same day.
- Operators of nursing home and adult residential facilities - licensed by Social Development – will be required to enforce policies aligning with the new guidelines.
-
1 arrested, 8 traffic summons issued after downtown COVID-19 protestsAround 500 people marched down Stephen Avenue Saturday, Calgary police say, as they protested COVID-19 public health restrictions.
-
In-person robotics competition returns to WindsorThe robot games have begun — again
-
Interior health announces weekend emergency room closures in two communitiesTwo emergency rooms in B.C.’s Interior announced last-minute closures this weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Edmonton gets head-start on festival season with Winterruption YEGLive music and entertainment is filling the city’s core this weekend thanks to a rescheduled winter festival.
-
Heavy rains, wind and snow forecast for various parts of British ColumbiaSevere weather including rain, winds and snow is set to hit several parts of British Columbia over the weekend.
-
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mindThe Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
-
YMCA's first Race to the Finish Line event a successThe first YMCA Race to the Finish Line took place at Kivi Park in Sudbury on Saturday.
-
VPD hosts safety fair in wake of recent stranger attacksVancouver police and several of their partner agencies hosted a Personal Safety and Awareness Fair at Yaletown Roundhouse Community Centre on Saturday.
-
Volunteers work to clean up streets around HeritageA group from the Heritage neighborhood spent a lunch hour this week cleaning up streets and alleys.