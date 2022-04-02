iHeartRadio

N.B. adjusts vaccination policy for provincial government employees in vulnerable sectors

New Brunswick’s COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees in vulnerable sectors has been revised and will be effective April 11.

The revision includes:

  • Employees working in vulnerable sectors (such as healthcare) who are not fully vaccinated can return to work following measures mitigated by employers based on public health guidance, until fully vaccinated.
  • “Full vaccination” will be defined as to up-to-date vaccination requirements distinguished by an employer in vulnerable sectors.
  • Employees in vulnerable sectors who have received fewer than three doses are required to follow measures set out by the employer until they are fully vaccinated.
  • On April 11, leave without pay for unvaccinated employees will end and employees are expected to return to work the same day.
  • Operators of nursing home and adult residential facilities - licensed by Social Development – will be required to enforce policies aligning with the new guidelines.
