N.B. announces 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday; hospitalizations drop

New Brunswick reported three new COVID-19-related deaths and a drop in hospitalizations on Wednesday.

According to the province's online dashboard, the deaths involve:

a person in their 70s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person in their 80s in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

a person in their 60s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

To date, New Brunswick has announced 296 deaths related to COVID-19.

The province also reported 89 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday – a drop of 12 people since Tuesday.

Of those in hospital, 44 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 45 were admitted for other reasons, but either tested positive on admission, or tested positive while in hospital.

On Wednesday, five people were on ventilators in New Brunswick.

NEW CASES

The province reported 305 new positive cases from PCR tests on Wednesday.

The regional breakdown of those cases is as follows:

78 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

63 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

59 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

43 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

15 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

33 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

14 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 710 additional new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

Currently, New Brunswick is reporting 3,262 active cases of COVID-19.

The province has reported a total of 33,647 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged five and over have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 86.2 per cent have received a second dose, and 48.3 per cent have received their booster shot.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 138 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are 167 workers with Horizon and 48 with Extra Mural – Ambulance New Brunswick who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.