N.B. announces $500K in mental health funding for youth in Moncton

Young people in the Moncton area are set to benefit from funding to provide mental health care, regardless of their ability to pay, says the New Brunswick government.

The province announced on Wednesday it’s spending $500,000 over three years to help cover the costs of hiring two new therapists at Atlantic Wellness — a mental health centre for youth in Moncton.

By the time the funding reaches its third year, the province says the centre will be able to serve more than 350 youths per year.

“Young people in New Brunswick deserve the best,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch in a news release. “The provincial government is proud to support Atlantic Wellness as they provide young people in the Moncton area with help when and where they need it.”

The provincial government is providing $200,000 towards the funding through the departments of Health and Social Development this year. The Department of Health will provide the remaining $300,000 over the next two years.

“We are proud to work with partners in the mental health sector, like Atlantic Wellness,” said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard in the release.

Young people are provided multiple service options at Atlantic Wellness, including same-day mental health appointments that help the organization determine who may be experiencing a crisis but are not currently a client. The same-day clinics, which last one hour per session, take place on Mondays and Thursdays.

According to the release, clients also have the ability to use the clinic exclusively to check in with a counsellor or they can be added to a wait-list for a regular counselling program.

“Over the last ten years, Atlantic Wellness has helped more than 2,200 young people,” said executive director Andrew LeBlanc. “This support from our donors, including the $500,000 from the Government of New Brunswick, will allow us to provide more and more youths the access to resources and support that they need.”