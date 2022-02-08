N.B. announces 6 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday; hospitalizations stabilize
New Brunswick reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to the province’s online dashboard, the deaths involve:
- a person in their 70s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)
- a person aged 90 and over in the Saint John region (Zone 2)
- two people in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)
- a person in their 80s in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)
- a person in their 70s in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)
There have been 269 deaths reported in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.
According to the province, 55.28 per cent of the deaths have been in people with partial or no vaccine protection, while 44.72 per cent were "protected," which public health defines as boosted or fully vaccinated less than six months.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Hospitalizations in New Brunswick have stabilized since Monday, with 151 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday.
Of those in hospital, 70 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 81 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus.
Seventeen people are in intensive care with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of those, 14 patients were admitted to the unit due to the virus, and three were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive for COVID-19.
Eight people are currently on ventilators in New Brunswick.
NEW CASES
There were 259 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in New Brunswick.
Officials also reported 643 new cases using rapid tests.
The breakdown of the new PCR-confirmed cases by health zone is as follows:
- Zone 1 – the Moncton region – 92 new cases
- Zone 2 – the Saint John region – 46 new cases
- Zone 3 – the Fredericton region - 48 new cases
- Zone 4 – the Edmundston region – 34 new cases
- Zone 5 – the Campbellton region – 11 new cases
- Zone 6 – the Bathurst region – 14 new cases
- Zone 7 – the Miramichi region - 14 new cases
According to the online dashboard, there are 3,359 active cases of the virus confirmed in New Brunswick.
HEALTH-CARE WORKERS IN ISOLATION
On Tuesday, there were a total of 325 health-care workers who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating.
Here is a breakdown of the health-care workers isolating:
- Vitalité Health Network - 111
- Horizon Health Network - 174
- Ambulance New Brunswick - 40
VACCINATION UPDATE
As of Tuesday, 92.4 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 85.5 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, and 46.6 per cent have now received a booster dose.
In total, 1,685,455 doses of the vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.