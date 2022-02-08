N.B. announces 6 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday; hospitalizations stabilize

New Brunswick reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the province’s online dashboard, the deaths involve:

a person in their 70s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person aged 90 and over in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

two people in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

a person in their 80s in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

a person in their 70s in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

There have been 269 deaths reported in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province, 55.28 per cent of the deaths have been in people with partial or no vaccine protection, while 44.72 per cent were "protected," which public health defines as boosted or fully vaccinated less than six months.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations in New Brunswick have stabilized since Monday, with 151 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday.

Of those in hospital, 70 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 81 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus.

Seventeen people are in intensive care with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of those, 14 patients were admitted to the unit due to the virus, and three were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight people are currently on ventilators in New Brunswick.

NEW CASES

There were 259 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in New Brunswick.

Officials also reported 643 new cases using rapid tests.

The breakdown of the new PCR-confirmed cases by health zone is as follows:

Zone 1 – the Moncton region – 92 new cases

Zone 2 – the Saint John region – 46 new cases

Zone 3 – the Fredericton region - 48 new cases

Zone 4 – the Edmundston region – 34 new cases

Zone 5 – the Campbellton region – 11 new cases

Zone 6 – the Bathurst region – 14 new cases

Zone 7 – the Miramichi region - 14 new cases

According to the online dashboard, there are 3,359 active cases of the virus confirmed in New Brunswick.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS IN ISOLATION

On Tuesday, there were a total of 325 health-care workers who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating.

Here is a breakdown of the health-care workers isolating:

Vitalité Health Network - 111

Horizon Health Network - 174

Ambulance New Brunswick - 40

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 92.4 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 85.5 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, and 46.6 per cent have now received a booster dose.

In total, 1,685,455 doses of the vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.