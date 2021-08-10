N.B. announces eight COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 10 recoveries

New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1), according to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.

Ten previously reported cases in New Brunswick have recovered, with the total number of active cases dropping to 64.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 69.9 per cent of New Brunswickers ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.9 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,059,670 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

If you have an appointment for a vaccine but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere, please be sure to contact your pharmacy or regional health authority clinic to cancel the appointment you no longer need. This will help ensure that someone else in your community can obtain their vaccination sooner.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,447 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,336 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

There is currently no one hospitalized in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

Public health says 1,155 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Monday, and 388,315 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 562 confirmed cases (49 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 305 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 455 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 755 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 186 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 140 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 44 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.