N.B. announces more details on Disaster Financial Assistance program following Fiona

The New Brunswick government announced more details on its Disaster Financial Assistance program for residents in need of help following post-tropical storm Fiona.

The program, which was announced on Sunday, was designed to provide assistance for eligible damages and losses that "threaten the health and safety of individuals and communities."

“There is a lot of work to be done in the coming weeks and months to recover. We expect hurricane Fiona’s damage total will exceed the $35 million paid out for hurricane Dorian in 2019,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Hogan in a news release Thursday. “We are committed to making sure disaster financial assistance helps our friends and neighbours get back on their feet as fast as possible.”

RECOVERY PROCESS

The province says the first step New Brunswickers must take is reporting any damage to the government as soon as possible. Residents affected by property damage related to Fiona on Sept. 23 or Sept. 24 can report it by calling 1-888-298-8555 or by registering online.

The Service New Brunswick TeleServices line is available to receive calls between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

"The Damage Report Line program allows residents, tenants, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to receive information and register their hurricane-related damage with a single phone call," read the news release.

"Damage assessments will be reviewed, and health and safety inspection teams will be dispatched if required."

As of Wednesday, the province says it has received 164 damage reports in areas from the Nova Scotia border, along the Northumberland Strait to the Acadian Peninsula, including inland areas.

Health and safety teams are already in the field inspecting homes and businesses. The province says these inspections are free but a damage report must be filed first.

There are 112 requests for inspectors, 13 of which were completed on the first day of operations.

New Brunswickers are reminded to:

Contact their insurance companies immediately to report damage.

Take photos of damage to their homes or properties.

Keep receipts of any repairs and replacement purchases.

Log the number of hours of work undertaken for residents who are cleaning their own properties, or family members or those who have assisted in the cleanup of their property.

Satellite offices will be set up in affected areas in the coming days for people who want help in person with the application process.

The deadline for homeowners, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to submit an application is Jan. 31, 2023. Anyone with questions can call 1-888-553-8558.

In case of issues with the insurer, the province says residents may call the Office of the Consumer Advocate for Insurance at 1-888-283-5111.

DISASTER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

New Brunswick says residents, small business owners – including those in agriculture and aquaculture – and not-for-profit organizations are eligible for the Disaster Financial Assistance program.

Eligible claim limits include:

maximum claim limits by individuals for structural damages will be $200,000

maximum claim limits for small businesses and eligible not-for-profit organizations will be $500,000

maximum monthly housing rental costs will be $1,500

advance payments for eligible claimants will be up to $20,000

The province says advance limits are issued when individuals could get back in to their homes more quickly with early financial support after initial damage assessments.

The province reminds residents that the Disaster Financial Assistance program does not pay for any damage or loss that is covered by an insurance policy.

"Claimants must contact their insurance provider first to determine if coverage will be provided. If affordable coverage was available and not purchased, the Disaster Financial Assistance claim cannot be approved," wrote the province in the news release.

The program will assist with covering the costs of basic-needs items, like basic repairs to structural damage to a family home or small business.

It will also cover costs for essential items such as:

appliances that could not be removed from flood danger (for instance, a refrigerator, stove, washer or dryer)

clean up (labour to remove damaged materials and contents from basement)

removing trees and objects that pose a safety threat

driveway repairs

retaining wall repairs

The news release says the program does not cover items such as:

seasonal residences – like cottages or camps – or recreational equipment such as boats, all-terrain vehicles or travel trailers

outbuildings, such as sheds, barns and detached garages

decks

erosion or landscaping

luxury items, such as jewellery

Eligible not-for-profits and small businesses – including farms and others in agriculture and aquaculture – can also receive disaster financial assistance for damage to buildings, inventory and furnishings.

Salaries, lost profits and insurable loss are not covered.