N.B. back-to-school plan requires vaccination for school staff or regular testing

Although New Brunswick is no longer under a mandatory order, the school year will still include several pandemic measures, including mask-use.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said Friday morning the measures are necessary to keep unvaccinated children safe.

"As employees of the provincial government, school and district staff will be required to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing," according to a release.

Back-to-school measures are different for children in kindergarten to grade eight, than those in high school.

Small class sizes or bubbles will no longer exist, but for kindergarten to grade eight students, masks will be required in indoor common areas. Assemblies and concerts will remain virtual and visitors will be limited.

High school students will return to full-time, in-person learning, instead of the day-on-day off schedule they had last year.

High school students and staff will need to be masked during assemblies and in common areas of school buildings until 90 per cent of students in their health zones are vaccinated.

Visitors at high schools will also be limited and all students will have to disinfect their own desks.

Students of all ages will also be required to wear a mask on buses.

Schools will be subject to frequent cleaning and fans will not be allowed in classrooms. If the outdoor temperature or humidex value is 36 C or above, students will learn from home.

Cardy says if one COVID-19 case is identified in a school, students will switch to remote learning and the building will be closed for at least one day to allow for contact tracing and a risk assessment.

More guidance for early childhood centres will be released in the coming weeks.

The school year starts on September 7.

With files from the Canadian Press.