N.B. border businesses hope eased travel restrictions will boost visitors

The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional. However, New Brunswick border businesses who rely on Americans say the damage is already done.

"If that happens, we could begin promoting our business again to local Americans who have not been able to visit us due to vaccination restrictions and ArriveCAN,” said John Slipp, president of Woodstock Duty-Free.

For some, the restrictions have kept them out of Canada for years.

"I cried,” said Jane Paul who is visiting from Pennsylvania. “It was so wonderful to be back.”

“We were unable to come for the past two years because of COVID travel restrictions. So this is our first time," Ronald Paul added.

The town of Woodstock hopes easing restrictions will see their usual American traffic return.

"Campgrounds in particular, one of our larger ones told me they’re at about 30 per cent in terms of Americans this summer, based on what they had done pre-COVID,” said Arthur Slipp, Mayor of Woodstock. “So, there's still a long way to go in terms of recovery.”

But some say it could hurt Canadians shopping local.

"One of the things that has been an upside, unfortunately with COVID, is that we've had a lot more local shopping and people staying here to buy local,” said Slipp.

The next step for border businesses, when restrictions are gone, is to convince Americans to come back.

"Local Americans have lost that habit of coming to visit Canada in their regular routine,” Slipp said. “Whether it's for groceries or gifts or tourism, whatever it might be, this will help.”