N.B. business owner to open food truck after fire destroys beloved restaurant

A New Brunswick business man is rising from the ashes of a devastating restaurant fire and hopes to be back in business soon.

Chez Camille in Cap-Pele, N.B., has been a landmark in the village for over 50 years. It suffered heavy damaged by a fire last month.

In the early morning of April 24, Brad Powers lost his business and the community lost a landmark.

The destroyed the take out and diner left the owner devastated.

"It was a weird call. It was around 3 in the morning. I came down and everything was up in smoke. Not a great feeling," says Powers.

Not wanting to lose the summer business, Powers rented a food truck trailer with hopes to be serving seafood sooner rather than later.

"We're very much part of the community and they deserve to get their fried clams and the only way that's going to happen this summer is in this truck," says Powers.

The fire, like many others over the past few years in the area, has been deemed suspicious by the RCMP and is under investigation.

Cap-Pele resident Jean- Marie Beaudin said the fires to restaurants, smokehouses and homes are a concern and he hopes Chez Camille will re-open soon.

"It's a big loss. It was something that's been here for a long time and to lose that. He's going to be working out of a large trailer and kudos to him for not closing shop," said Beaudin.

Powers said he's got a great team and they were thrilled when the truck arrived on Tuesday.

"They get to work this summer. We see each other so much more than our own families. It was heartbreaking when it happened, but now we get to work in a tin box," he said.

Powers hopes to have the trailer open this weekend, or possibly the start of next week.

As for the restaurant, the goal is to reopen in October.