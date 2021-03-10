New Brunswick’s Department of Health is enforcing a new rule for those entering health-care facilities. Cloth masks are no longer allowed to be worn, instead, patients and visitors will be provided with a new medical mask.

This includes hospitals, long-term care homes and all other health care facilities in the province.

Infectious disease experts say it will offer another layer of protection.

"Of course any mask is a good mask, but in highly vulnerable situations, we want to make sure that there's a consistency to the quality of the mask that’s being used," says Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease expert based in Halifax. "So many places are asking people to switch to a regulated mask as opposed to a cloth mask."

Before the arrival of COVID-19 variants, the department’s pandemic task force says it is following Public Health of Canada guidelines. Variants have been contributing to the virus spreading in the region and Barrett says proper masking helps protect the vulnerable.

"There is more and more evidence in the Atlantic provinces of different variants, some of which do have increased ability to transmit from one person to another," Barrett said. "And one of the ways we know we can prevent that form happening, most reliably is the use of a mask."

In Nova Scotia, a health authority spokesperson says the health facilities require all patients and visitors to wear a mask. Medical masks will be provided if deemed necessary.