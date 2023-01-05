N.B. children aged five to 11 now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 booster

Children in New Brunswick between the ages of five and 11 can now get a Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster.

The vaccine is the only one of its kind authorized in Canada as a booster dose for this age group.

New Brunswickers 12 years and older have been eligible for the vaccine since October.

New Brunswick’s Department of Health is encouraging parents to book an appointment for children “to help slow the spread of the virus and reduce severe effects for those most at risk.”

“Public Health is reiterating the need for New Brunswickers to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, especially as the winter months bring increased cases of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19,” said Dr. Arifur Rahman, acting deputy chief medical officer of health, in a news release Thursday. “We continue to encourage all New Brunswickers to get their primary vaccines and booster doses when they are eligible.”

People five years and older can get a booster as long as it’s been five months since they last got a COVID-19 vaccine, or were infected with the virus.

Vaccine clinics are offered across New Brunswick and at certain pharmacies. Clinic locations are available online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

Residents can also refer to the table in the booster section of the province's website to see which vaccine is recommended for them.

Children in Nova Scotia have been eligible for Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster since Tuesday.