N.B. communities, organizations taking doctor recruitment into their own hands

Oromocto, N.B., is hoping its connection with 5th Division Support Base Gagetown will help in its search for family doctors. The town is planning to establish a volunteer committee by September to try and recruit family doctors and nurse practitioners to its community.

“I know my doctor’s getting up there in years and he’s got a large practice, and pretty soon he’s going to be retiring and we’re really going to be in a pickle,” said Mayor Robert Powell. “We’re going to start with all the military bases across Canada and post in all their gazettes and gleaners, just to try to get our name out there.. it’s going to be difficult, but we have no option.”

One of the family doctors in the town announced they’ll be leaving their practice in October, with no one to take over. Powell feels others are also nearing retirement.

In June, the waitlist for a family doctor or nurse practitioner in New Brunswick had grown to more than 60,000 people.

For the last 13 years, Fredericton’s Chamber of Commerce has been lending a hand in recruiting too. In 2009, the chamber started a committee, tasked with putting on events and making connections with medical students. They also arrange training programs specifically targeted for future family physicians, to help with the business side of establishing a practice.

“Certainly when you're recruiting someone to come and work for your company from another location one of the questions they ask is ‘Am I able to get a family doctor?’” said Fredericton Chamber of Commerce CEO Krista Ross.

One of their events is planned for Wednesday evening – a meet and greet with first and second year residency students, as well as those who have already graduated, since the event couldn’t be held the last two years due to the pandemic.

Local businesses and restaurants have also donated items and gift certificates to help introduce residents to the city.

“It's definitely encouraged the residents to consider Fredericton and we have developed some relationships,” said Ross. “We've had residents reach out to us asking for help with, you know, space rentals, or sometimes it's asking us to help with employment for their spouse.”

According to its annual report, Horizon Health recruited 92 doctors in the 2021-22 fiscal year, 15 more than the year before. It also saw an increase of 53 more medical residents.

In total, Horizon has 1,216 active physicians.