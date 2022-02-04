N.B. confirms case of new Omicron subvariant BA.2, 1 additional death Friday

New Brunswick health officials confirmed one case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 on Friday.

The Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre's microbiology laboratory in Moncton, N.B., has identified a sample from a person in Zone 1 as being positive for Omicron BA.2.

“While the impact of all variants continues to be monitored, we know that vaccination – including a booster – in combination with public health and individual measures, is key to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

ONE ADDITIONAL DEATH

New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the province’s online dashboard, the death involves:

A person in their 80s from Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

There have been 252 deaths reported in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic, with more than 89 of those recorded since the beginning of January.

According to the province, 59.43 per cent of the deaths have been in people with partial or no vaccine protection, while 40.57 per cent were "protected," which public health defines as boosted or fully vaccinated less than six months.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 163 people were hospitalized as of Friday.

Of those in hospital, 70 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 93 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus.

Seventeen people are in intensive care with COVID-19 on Friday. Sixteen patients were admitted to the unit due to the virus, and one was admitted for other reasons, but has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine people are currently on ventilators in New Brunswick.

NEW CASES

There were 401 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in New Brunswick.

Officials are also reporting 403 new cases using rapid tests.

The breakdown of the new PCR-confirmed cases by health zone is as follows:

Zone 1 – the Moncton region – 189 new cases

Zone 2 – the Saint John region - 67 new cases

Zone 3 – the Fredericton region - 64 new cases

Zone 4 – the Edmundston region – 22 new cases

Zone 5 – the Campbellton region - 10 new cases

Zone 6 – the Bathurst region - 37 new cases

Zone 7 – the Miramichi region - 12 new cases

According to the online dashboard, there are 3,916 active cases of the virus confirmed in New Brunswick.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS IN ISOLATION

As of Friday, there were a total of 399 health-care workers who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating.

Here is a breakdown of the health-care workers isolating as of Friday:

Vitalité Health Network - 140

Horizon Health Network - 186

Ambulance New Brunswick - 73

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Friday, 92.3 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 85 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, and 45.7 per cent have now received a booster dose.

In total, 1,674,393 doses of the vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.