N.B. continues air support for N.S. wildfires with Stein Lake fire ‘manageable’

New Brunswick says that its air tankers and support planes continue to support Nova Scotia’s firefighting efforts because the fire in the Stein Lake area remains “manageable.”

In a statement Thursday from the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development reminded residents to abide by the province-wide burn ban.

“Our entire province remains at risk and everyone must remain vigilant,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release Thursday.

“We need people to continue being cautious in their outdoor activities, and we also encourage everyone to continue supporting one another.”

Speed limits on Highway 127 in Chamcook and Bocabec hav also been temporarily reduced as a large number of first responders and officials remain working in the area.

“I thank our firefighters for their hard work to keep our province’s fires at bay,” said Higgs.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in New Brunswick using all our available tools, while shifting to provide much needed assistance to our neighbours in Nova Scotia."