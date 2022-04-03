iHeartRadio

N.B. couple out of their home following weekend house fire

(Source: Canadian Red Cross)

Two people have been displaced following a fire that significantly damaged their home in Minto, N.B., over the weekend.

Officials say the fire had been reported around 12:30 a.m., Saturday on Upton Street. The couple is staying with relatives in the area.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted the couple with emergency purchases while they wait to receive a damage appraisal and insurance assistance.

12