N.B. Crown says conviction unlikely and halts manslaughter trial in toddler's death

The New Brunswick flag flies outside the provincial legislature in Fredericton on Dec. 19, 2019.

Crown prosecutors in New Brunswick have halted the trial for a man charged in the 2004 death of a toddler after concluding a conviction was unlikely.

James Turpin was convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder in the death of two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury while in his care.

The Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial on the charge of manslaughter.

The new trial began March 8 in Fredericton, but the Crown on Wednesday determined a reasonable prospect of conviction no longer existed.

The office of the attorney general said today in a statement the decision was not made lightly or hastily.

It says the death of Corrigan remains a tragic event and the office continues to offer its thoughts and sympathies to the family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.