N.B. expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots

New Brunswick is expanding its eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include everyone aged 18 and over.

“The number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing and therefore the risk to New Brunswickers is going up,” said Dr. Jennifer Russel, the chief medical officer of health, in a news release. “Vaccines are our best defence against severe outcomes. Expanding booster eligibility will give people an extra layer of protection.”

The province says the decision to expand eligibly is based on current trends in the province and Canada, which currently shows increasing risk.

New Brunswick's top doctor says there are indications showing New Brunswick is at the start of a period of heightened COVID-19 activity, driven by Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“Vaccination is the best way to reduce your risk," said Russell. “It is also important to continue to stay home when you are sick, get tested when you are experiencing symptoms, and practice good hand hygiene.”

Booster shots are available at New Brunswick pharmacies, as well as clinics in some areas of the province offered by public health.

“Pharmacists continue to play a vital role in primary health care,” said Jake Reid, the executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists Association.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread, we encourage New Brunswickers to check with their pharmacist to see if they are up to date with their COVID vaccines and if they are eligible, to schedule a next dose."

Individuals are eligible for a booster vaccine five months after their last dose.

The province also encourages New Brunswickers to assess and manage their own personal risk.

"When assessing personal risk, people should consider their own risk factors for severe illness and hospitalization, as well as those of family members and friends, in addition to the settings in which they interact," said the province.

Personal risk factors for severe illness include:

being 50 or older

being immunocompromised

having chronic conditions

not being fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible

Those who have risk factors should consider additional preventive measures, such as:

avoiding or limiting time spent in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor places

minimizing close contact with anyone who has cold-like symptoms

continuing to use a mask, distancing and frequent hand washing

More information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province's website.