N.B. expands vaccine rollout to include youth aged 12 to 17; announces 10 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick is expanding its vaccination program to include youth aged 12 to 17.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon that the Pfizer vaccine will be available to this age group, with kids younger than 16 requiring a parent's consent. A consent form is available online and copies of the form will also be available at regional health authority clinics.

Appointments can be booked through Vitalité or Horizon health network clinics or through a participating pharmacy.

Anyone unable to book an appointment at a clinic online can call 1-833-437-1424.

"We have worked to support Public Health on their plans to vaccinate children 12 years and older and ensure families were well-informed," said Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Dominic Cardy. "In the coming days, districts will be sending out information that will help guide parents through the registration and vaccination process."

Walk-in appointments are not available. If you have a vaccination appointment that you cannot attend because you have been directed to self-isolate, you should reschedule your appointment.

"More than half of our population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "In the weeks ahead, we will be providing second shots to increase the level of protection. But we must remember that COVID-19 is still with us, and we need to continue to follow Public Health guidance and advice to limit the spread of the virus."

Details on cases and testing can be found on the GNB website.

Russell shared more good news about the province's vaccine rollout.

"I am happy to report that we will complete second does clinics for all of New Brunswick's nursing homes this week," Russell said.

Anybody in a nursing home or special care facility will be eligible to get their second dose, she said.

Public health announced that there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. There are six cases in Zone 1 (the Moncton region) and four new cases in Zone 3 (the Fredericton region).

There are 134 active cases in the province.

CASES IN SCHOOLS IN ZONE 3

Public health has confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19 at Priestman Street School in Fredericton on May 25 and has notified the school community. Students, staff and their families are self-isolating until 11:59 p.m. on Friday to allow for contact tracing.

"Students and school staff are encouraged to get tested," public health wrote in a news release. "No in-school transmission has been determined in connection with these cases. Students will engage in distance learning for the remainder of the week."

Public health has also announced that a possible exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Bus 210 carrying students to Fredericton High School and George Street Middle School on the mornings of May 18 to 21.

"Any students who were on the bus on those mornings and their families have been directed by Public Health to self-isolate for 72 hours as contact tracing is carried out and to self-monitor for 14 days," public health said. "Students are encouraged to get tested."

SECOND DOSES OF ASTRAZENECA

Anybody who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose at least eight weeks ago and is 55 or older is now eligible to receive a second dose.

"This is to be done with the informed consent of each eligible person," public health wrote in a news release.

New Brunswick has only a limited supply of AstraZeneca vaccine, so to receive a second dose, a person has to schedule an appointment online at a clinic provided by the Vitalité or Horizon health networks or contact a participating pharmacy.

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping can identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

OUTBREAK AT UNB RESIDENCE DECLARED OVER

Public says the COVID-19 outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, is over.

The outbreak was declared on April 26 after a confirmed COVID-19 case in the residence.

"Staff and residents of Magee House were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health," public health wrote in a news release.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

Moxie’s Grill and Bar, 10 Wyse St., Moncton;

Friday, May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tim Hortons, 170 St. George St., Moncton;

Friday, May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

A&W, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe;

Friday, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Codiac Transpo City Bus #60;

Friday, May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Codiac Transpo City Bus #51;

Friday, May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

Arthurette General Store, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids;

Tuesday, May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., Sunday, May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Friday, May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Save Easy, 24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover;

Tuesday, May 11, Friday, May 14, Saturday, May 15 and Friday, May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Lewis Pharmacy, 14F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover;

Tuesday, May 11 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Friday, May 14 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

NB Liquor, 26F Tribe Rd, Perth-Andover;

Thursday, May 13 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Grant’s Service Centre, 1151 W. Riverside Dr.;

Perth-Andover, Thursday, May 13 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Squeaky’s Convenience, 18F Tribe Rd.;

Perth-Andover, on Friday, May 14 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Castle Building Supplies, 24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover;

Friday, May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Optometry Clinic, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton;

Thursday, May 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Head Shoppe, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton;

Friday, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Public health offers COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.