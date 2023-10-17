N.B. family copes with the loss of their barn and childhood home in fire

The Degenhardt family are not only dealing with the loss of the heart and soul of their business, they’re coping with a sentimental loss too.

A massive fire destroyed a four-storey barn with 28 livestock inside Sunday morning.

Baby chicks, ducks, hens and geese were killed in the fire on a farm located just outside Petitcodiac, N.B.

On Tuesday, smoke was still billowing from the ashes of what was left of the 100-year-old barn.

Remo Degenhardt, president and founder of Degenhardt European Sausages, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he arrived at the family farm early Sunday.

“The barn was pretty much gone. It didn’t take long for it to burn down,” said Degenhardt. “It was the tallest, biggest building that we had here so it really stood out. It’s a different feel after all these years you know.”

It was more than just an old building used for a family business, it was where the Degenhardt children grew up.

Remo’s daughter Sam Snowdon-Degenhardt said she found out about the fire when she got a call from her brother.

Both had a hard time processing what they saw.

“It was devastating. My brother, we both just kind of stood in our place for a little bit. We didn’t even know what to say. We didn’t move for a minute. It was just, trying to take that all in. It was not easy,” said Snowdon-Degenhardt.

Remo moved to the Petitcodiac area from Germany in 1985 with his parents and brother.

The livestock barn was the first building they used when the business started.

Degenhardt European Sausages are available at grocery stores, farmer’s markets and restaurants around southern New Brunswick.

Seeing where it all started burn to the ground is being felt by three generations.

“It had a lot of memories for him as well growing up where that was the first barn for everything,” said Snowdon-Degenhardt about her father. “He’s been really involved with the family business ever since a young age and it’s hard to see it now be gone. My grandparents are going through a hard time as well.”

Dozens of firefighters from several volunteer departments managed to save all the other buildings, including the home of Snowdon-Degenhardt’s grandparents.

Chief Craig Ramsey of Petitcodiac Fire Rescue said there were multiple buildings that were in close exposure to the fire.

“We see one old barn that’s heavily involved in fire, we know that we have to be very cautious and try to look after the adjacent buildings,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey said the cause of the fire is not known.

Family friend and employee Jesse Howe was inside a barn next door at the time of the fire.

“There wasn’t much we could do. It went down pretty fast,” said Howe. “It was kind of scary. It was hot.”

Howe said the Degenhardts are doing okay, but it’s been a rough couple of days.

Father and daughter both said the business will continue and the plan is to build a new barn, but that could cost over $200,000.

“We’ll keep going. We have customers to take care of,” said Degenhardt.

Family and friends from all over North America and Germany have reached out this week.

One family friend has even started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the cleanup.

“It’s overwhelming how much love and support we’ve been getting from the community,” said Snowdon-Degenhardt. “It’s definitely helped.”

