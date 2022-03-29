N.B. fuel prices to fluctuate over the coming days

New Brunswick drivers could see some changes in prices at the pump this week.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says all signs point to the province’s Energy and Utilities Board invoking its interrupter clause for Wednesday.

"You might actually windup saving yourself five or six bucks," says McTeague, predicting the price of gasoline and diesel to drop by as much as eight or nine cents per litre.

The EUB invokes its interrupter clause whenever there’s a price shift in gasoline markets by at least six cents per lite. But the break could be short lived.

A volatile trading week in New York may send prices back up by the time Thursday’s regular price adjustment is made by the EUB.

Then on Friday, the previously scheduled April 1 carbon tax increase will begin. The price of gasoline will rise $2.21 cents per litre (to $11.05 cents per litre), with the price of diesel going up $2.68 cents per litre (to $13.41 cents per litre).