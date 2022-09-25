N.B. government announces Disaster Financial Assistance program after Fiona

Residents and businesses in New Brunswick impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend can apply for aid through a provincial Disaster Financial Assistance program.

The program, announced by the provincial government on Sunday, seeks to help individuals, small businesses, not-for-profit organizations and municipalities that suffered property damage as a result of the storm.

Parts of New Brunswick reported significant damage from the storm, caused by wind gusts in excess of 100 kilometres per hour, as well as storm surge along the eastern coast that caused damage to homes, roads and bridges.

The Disaster Financial Assistance program was developed to help pay for eligible damage and losses that, according to the provincial government, “threaten the health and safety of individuals, municipalities and small businesses.”

The release stipulates that the program is “not a replacement for insurance,” and will only help with the basic costs of essential items. Camps, cottages, boats, automobiles and trailers are not eligible for disaster financial relief. Residents are encouraged to contact their insurance provider for details about their coverage.

“We are prepared to help impacted New Brunswickers get back on their feet,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Hogan in the release. “I thank emergency responders, NB Power crews, New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization staff, and all those who have worked tirelessly over the past several days to restore services to New Brunswickers.”

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, nearly 10,000 NB Power customers remained in the dark.

According to the release, at the peak of the storm, there were about 17 bridges and roads closed. By 5 p.m. Sunday, that number dropped to just three roads remaining closed.

“Recovering from a storm like this will not be quick, but patience and thoughtfulness will go a long way to making it easier,” said Lisa Munn, acting director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, in the release. “The situation will improve if we all do our part to make it happen: stay out of the way of emergency responders and recovery workers, check on your neighbours and lend a hand where you can.”

Eligible recipients of the Disaster Financial Assistance program are asked to report damage by calling 1-888-298-8555 between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, or by registering online.

Residents are reminded to contact their insurance companies immediately to report data, as well as photograph any damage to their homes or properties. They’re also asked to keep receipts of any repairs and replacement purchases and log the number of hours of work undertaken for residents cleaning their properties or those who have assisted in the cleanup.

Once registered, recipients will have a Disaster Financial Assistance package mailed to them. Application packages are available online but require residents to register.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023.