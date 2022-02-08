N.B. government announces new online tool to support first responders

The New Brunswick government is offering a new online service to help public safety personnel manage and maintain their mental health and well-being.

In a news release Tuesday, the government announced first responders and other public safety personnel will be given access to PSPNET, an online cognitive behaviour therapy program, which is offered through the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment at the University of Regina.

“We are pleased to be offering this service to first responders experiencing mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and stress disorders due to post-traumatic stress injuries,” said Justice and Public Safety Minister Hugh J. Flemming.

Heather Hadjistavropoulos is the founder of the program and a psychology professor at the University of Regina. She says PSPNET has been tailored to meet the needs of public safety personnel and covers various strategies known to improve well-being.

“I am proud of the work our team has done to help public safety personnel who do so much to keep us all safe, and I appreciate the opportunity to extend our work to public safety personnel in the Atlantic provinces,” said Hadjistavropoulos.

The program is offered for free to the following groups of people:

border services personnel

correctional workers

career and volunteer firefighters

operational and intelligence personnel

paramedics

police

public safety communicators, such as dispatchers and 911 operators

search and rescue personnel

“First responders and public safety personnel are ready to answer the call and be there for us in our most trying moments,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

“That is why we are pleased to offer them more support by providing this service, at no cost to them, through PSPNET.”

The departments of Health and Justice and Public Safety are providing a combined $150,250 for the service during a two-year pilot project. Medavie is matching the government funds with a two-year investment through the Medavie Health Foundation.

“As a not-for-profit health solutions partner, Medavie is committed to improving the well-being of Canadians,” said Medavie CEO Bernard Lord.

“A key focus of our foundation is funding evidence-based services and supports for first responders and their families impacted by post-traumatic stress. That is why we are proud to partner with the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment to help ensure first responders have the support and resources in place to care for their mental health and well-being.”