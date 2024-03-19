N.B. government tables $13.3 billion budget with no tax cuts, holds steady on spending

The Blaine Higgs government has tabled a $13.3-billion budget, with a $41 million surplus, increasing spending by 6.4 per cent.

It includes $3.8 billion for health care, and $1.9 billion for education.

New Brunswick’s net debt now sits at $12.7 billion. The department of finance is projecting real GDP growth of 0.7 per cent this year.

There are no tax cuts or major spending projects, and the Department of Health’s budget is only increasing by about $1.7 million, compared to actual expenditures last year.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says more has been budgeted for health in the 2024/25 fiscal year than ever before – a 38 per cent increase since 2018/19.

However, the department of health spent $212 million more last year than what was originally budgeted. This year’s budget includes that spending into its estimates, and Steeves said it’s mostly considered new spending since they won’t have to spend as much on travel nursing contracts.

Physicians, nurses and other health-care workers were asking for an increase of almost $600 million in the department’s budget, calling for the need to create 50 more team-based primary care clinics across the province.

The budget does set aside $20 million “to expand collaborative practices in primary health care.”

It also includes $22.9 million to improve digital initiatives to modernize New Brunswick’s health-care system.

Horizon and Vitalite health networks will receive $70 million more to “ease pressures” and help stabilize their systems. Steeves also says they’ll be offering an incentive program to fill hard to recruit health-care positions, but didn’t specify what that would look like, or how much that program will cost.

Personal support workers in long-term care, group homes, community residences and family support will see a wage increase, costing the province $29.7 million.

Those on social assistance under the Transitional Assistance Program and the Extended Benefits Program will see an increase of 3.8 per cent.

The New Brunswick Housing Corporation will also get a budget boost of $68.9 million more to continue the work of the housing strategy, which was released last year.

The department of education is seeing a boost in its budget, which will increase by about $200 million. That includes $18.6 million to “address challenges resulting from enrolment growth,” and $24.3 million to cover increases in energy and transportation costs.

Steeves hasn’t ruled out changes, or even tax cuts, later in the year – but said this budget sets the course for now.

New Brunswick’s fixed election date is Oct. 21.

