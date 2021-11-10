N.B. group raising money to preserve Canada's oldest basketball court

A New Brunswick group is looking to raise $10 million in order to preserve a piece of Canadian and sports history.

Local historians say a piece of basketball history lives in a non-descript building on King Street in St. Stephen, N.B.

A court in a multi-use building is believed to be the first place in Canada the game was played, after a student of the sport’s inventor – Dr. James Naismith – arrived in town to run the local YMCA.

It is also the world's oldest existing basketball court.

Historians say Lyman Walker Archibald brought the game to the community in 1893.

The group Canada 1st Basketball is now leading the charge to restore the court.

Robert Otto, the group’s president, told CTV’s Your Morning that the court was first used on Oct. 17, 1893.

“That’s from the local newspaper at the time,” he said. “And the court building has gone through a whole series of, I guess, transformations and uses over those years.”

Otto said the building served as the community’s YMCA from about 1891 until about 1899.

“The downstairs of the building has been used for commercial operations and, in fact, there was a pharmacy in the building for approximately 100 years,” Otto said.

It has also been used as a print shop and various other commercial operations, Otto said.

“The court is actually located in the upstairs in the back of the building,” he explained. “And of course basketball was a very different game in 1893 than we’re used to today.”

People in the community were aware that basketball had been played at the building and that it was once a YMCA, Otto said, but that memory “kind of became muddled” due to all the space’s different uses.

However, in 2010 there was a fire in one of the entryways to the building.

“It didn’t do a lot of damage to the building thankfully,” Otto said. “I think it kind of awoke the history of the building and the court in the minds of the community and they said ‘we’ve got something special here and we don’t want to lose it, and we almost did.’”

Otto said the court is another “piece of the puzzle” which highlights Canada’s “incredible contributions” to the game of basketball.

“We want to preserve that court,” Otto said “We want to make sure that the historical significance is recognized.”

Canada 1st Basketball is now looking to raise $10 million to transform the building into a community centre.

According to Otto, the organization is looking to preserve the court and build an “experience centre” that will “celebrate the game of basketball.”

“And celebrate Canada’s contributions to the game and, of course,” Otto continued. “All centred around this amazing, historic court.”