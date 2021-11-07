N.B. health officials report 53 new cases of COVID-19, 56 recoveries as case total drops to 473

New Brunswick Public Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 recoveries on Sunday, reducing the number of active cases to 473.

"Of the new cases, 41 – or 77 per cent – are unvaccinated, and 12 – or 23 per cent – are fully vaccinated," Public Health said in a news release. "There are nine people in an intensive care unit; eight are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated."

Health officials say there are 15 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care. Of the 15 people who are in hospital, 12 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

BORDER OPENS MONDAY

Health officials say travellers entering the province from Maine and other U.S. states will be held to new federal requirements, which include full vaccination against the disease and a negative PCR test result.

Details on travel, testing and borders are available online.

Anyone entering New Brunswick must also register at www.gnb.ca/travelregistration. This includes New Brunswickers returning home after a brief trip.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public Health reported Sunday that 85.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.9 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

"Health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities can book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine," Public Health said in a news release. "They must bring their proof of vaccination, i.e. immunization record, to their appointment."

Health officials say New Brunswickers who are 65 and older, and school personnel, can book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since they've had their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are fully vaccinated, but have received one or two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, you can also book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if 28 days have passed since your second dose.

"Appointments for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those eligible, can be scheduled at a regional health authority vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy," Public Health said in a news release. "Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic."

A list of upcoming clinics is available online.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Here is a regional breakdown of the new cases.

30 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

four new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

four new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

one new case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

14 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

CIRCUIT BREAKER REMINDER

Some areas of New Brunswick are still under circuit breaker rules.

They include Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and a large section of Zone 2 (Saint John region) which includes New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

You can find more information about the circuit breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, online.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Health officials remind people that if you have two or more symptoms of the novel coronavirus, you are encouraged to request a test online.

If you have been at a possible public exposure site, but are asymptomatic, health officials recommend that you try to pick up a rapid-screening kit.

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.