N.B. hits milestone of having 75 per cent of eligible population vaccinated

Public health in New Brunswick says the province has reached its goal of having 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Monday, 75 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Becoming fully vaccinated is absolutely the best means of preventing a COVID-19 infection and today we can say that three-quarters of those eligible have achieved this level of protection," said Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd. "New Brunswickers should be proud of this significant accomplishment."

In total,1,110,159 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND

New Brunswick reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There were 17 new cases on Saturday, 10 new cases on Sunday, and 12 new cases Monday.

There are eight new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), five of which are contacts of previously confirmed cases and three are under investigation.

There is one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and the case is under investigation.

There are 17 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), twelve of which are contacts of previously confirmed cases, three are travel-related and two are under investigation.

There are 10 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), eight of which are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

There are two cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and both are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There is one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) that is under investigation.

There are three patients in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.

There have been 39 recoveries since Thursday and the number of active cases is 160.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,760 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,553 people have recovered, and46 peoplehave died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says 1,425 tests were completed in New Brunswick since Friday. A total of 409,019 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 739 confirmed cases (75 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 333 confirmed cases (nine active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 515 confirmed cases (42 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 770 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 190 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 149 confirmed cases (five active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 64 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.