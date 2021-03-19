Workers in New Brunswick's "human service sector" – which includes home support workers, community residence workers, special care home workers, and family support workers – are getting a raise on April 1.

New Brunswick has committed to spending $12.4 million to boost the wages of these employees, the province announced in a news release on Friday.

"The government values its partnership with facilities and agencies that provide important services, support and care to New Brunswickers in need," said Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch. "We believe this investment will help address the significant challenges in the human services sector with respect to the recruitment and retention of workers."

The funding was announced in the 2021-22 budget and will provide the following wage increases for more than 10,000 workers:

Home Support – an increase of 20 cents per hour, for an average wage of $15.50 per hour ($2.5 million investment).

Special Care Homes – an increase of 50 cents per hour, for an average wage of $15.50 per hour ($4.9 million investment).

Community Residences – an increase of 75 cents per hour, for an average wage of $16.80 per hour ($2.7 million investment).

Family Support – an increase of $1.30 per hour, for an average wage of $ 16.80 per hour ($1.2 million investment).

Attendant Care – an increase of $1.30 per hour, for an average wage of $16.80 per hour ($1.1 million investment).

"Workers in the human service sector play a key role in providing a continuum of care for New Brunswickers in need, allowing them to remain in their own community,” said Fitch. “These workers contribute to ensuring that our long-term care systems provide people with the right kind of care at the right time."