N.B. launches new immigration pilot project to attract skilled workers

New Brunswick has launched a new immigration stream aimed at attracting skilled workers into occupations that are hard to fill.

The provincial and federal governments announced the five-year New Brunswick Critical Worker Pilot program Monday. New Brunswick says the new stream is more flexible, as it allows participating employees to provide skills and language training, along with support for newcomers they bring into the province.

“Immigration is not only good for our communities, it is essential. Newcomers play a key role in Atlantic Canadian communities, and in helping businesses succeed,” said federal Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser, in a news release. “New Brunswick’s Critical Worker Pilot is an innovative approach that will help employers across New Brunswick meet their specific labour market needs.”

Six employers have been chosen to participate in the pilot program: Cooke Aquaculture, Groupe Savoie Inc., Groupe Westco, Imperial Manufacturing, J.D. Irving Ltd., and McCain Foods.

The province says those businesses were selected because they have demonstrated consistent immigrant recruitment practices, have newcomer settlement programs in place, and are willing to provide on-the job training and language support.

“New Brunswick has a successful track record with immigration-related pilot programs, which is why we are grateful that the federal government has chosen our province for this one,” said Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for Immigration and Opportunities NB. “Participating employers will greatly benefit from filling critical vacancies and applicants will find meaningful work in a welcoming community.”

Participating employers must fulfil the following requirements:

have robust settlement plans for housing and transportation and strong commitments to long-term retention

have comprehensive human resources planning in place for recruiting and hiring skilled international talent

provide up to 200 hours of language training, as required, to recruited candidates

offer guidance and support to candidates who may wish to pursue their Canadian secondary education equivalency

The province says the program will be monitored and evaluated regularly so it remains responsive to immigration needs and delivers positive outcomes for New Brunswick.