N.B. launching investigation into mystery neurological disease

The government of New Brunswick has established a committee to oversee an investigation into a mysterious neurological disease that appears to only be affecting residents of the province.

The province has tracked 39 confirmed cases of the disease and nine additional suspected cases. Six people have died. The New Brunswick Health Department said the first case dates back to 2015, but it wasn't formally identified until early 2020.

The new committee is expected to review case files of affected patients, re-evaluate identified cases and rule out other potential causes of the symptoms patients are experiencing.