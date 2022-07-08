N.B. man, 18, dies following single-vehicle crash: police

An 18-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Upper Hainesville, N.B., Friday morning.

Police and other emergency crews responded to the incident on Route 104 at about 4 a.m.

Police say it’s believed the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The driver, and sole occupant, died at the scene due to his injuries, according to police.

The road has since reopened after being closed for several hours.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

The investigation is being assisted by an RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office.